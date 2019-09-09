Vikings' Anthony Harris: Snags two picks
Harris intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan was only picked off seven times in the entire 2018 season, but Harris was a menace in the season opener and snagged two of his passes, including one in the end zone. This is Harris' first full season as a starter -- he had six pass breakups and three interceptions in a situational role last year -- and he looks to have high upside. However, it'll be tough to force turnovers on the road against the Packers in Week 2.
