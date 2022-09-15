Harris signed a contract with the Broncos' practice squad Wednesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports
Harris will head to Denver just nine days after he agreed to terminate his previous practice squad contract with the Eagles. The 30-year-old recorded 72 tackles and three passes defended over 14 regular-season games with Philadelphia last season. Harris could now serve as a solid veteran option for the Broncos now that Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons (quadriceps), who was also placed on injured reserve Wednesday, is set to sit out until at least Week 6.