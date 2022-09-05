The Eagles and Harris have reached an agreement to terminate his practice squad contract to maximize his flexibility to join another teams' 53-man roster, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harris, who started 15 games for the Eagles last season, was released by the team last Tuesday and signed to the practice squad the following day. Additionally, Philadelphia acquired safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade, giving Harris an uphill battle for playing time. The eighth-year pro was recently granted the opportunity to explore other teams' secondary interests, and he could contribute if he's able to prove good health and effectiveness on the field.