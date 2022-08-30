The Eagles released Harris on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Eagles traded for Chauncey Garder-Johnson on Tuesday, so Harris was released to open up a spot on team's roster. The veteran safety spent his first six seasons in Minnesota before joining Philadelphia last year. In his lone campaign with the Eagles, he totaled 72 tackles, three pass defenses and an interception across 14 appearances. Harris will likely draw plenty of attention as a free agent.
