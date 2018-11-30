Vikings' Chad Beebe: Unavailable Week 13
Beebe (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Beebe will miss his second straight game with the hamstring issue that cropped up Week 11. Laquon Treadwell and Aldrick Robinson are set to serve as depth receivers for the Vikings, but could see larger roles if Stefon Diggs (knee) ends up unable to play.
