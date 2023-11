Coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday that Lowry will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pec, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lowry will require season-ending surgery after getting hurt in Sunday night's loss to the Broncos. The veteran lineman started four of the nine games he appeared in this season, seeing action on 40 percent of the defensive snaps. It's a blow to Minnesota's defensive line depth.