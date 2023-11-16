Lowry (groin) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice.

Lowry logged a DNP and two limited practices during Week 10 prep and was unable to suit up against New Orleans this past Sunday. The Vikings didn't hold an official practice Wednesday, but his estimated status as a full participant bodes well for his chances of returning Sunday in Denver. Jaquelin Roy and Khyiris Tonga have seen a bit more work in Lowry's absence, and both will likely see a downturn in snaps with Lowry set to return.