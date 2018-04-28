Vikings' Devante Downs: Selected by Minnesota
The Vikings selected Downs in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 225th overall.
Downs (6-foot-2, 252 pounds) is coming off a season-ending right knee injury he suffered last October. Prior to going down, the Cal product was arguably the best player on the Golden Bears' defense, leading the Pac 12 in tackles at the time of his injury. It isn't clear where he stands in his recovery, but Downs could be a steal for a Vikings this late in the draft.
