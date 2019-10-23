Play

Vikings' Everson Griffen: Practices fully Tuesday

Griffen (quadriceps) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice.

Griffen played a season-high 73 snaps in Sundays win over the Lions and was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's injury report. The 31-year-old's return to practice puts him on track to play Thursday against the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories