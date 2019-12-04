Vikings' Irv Smith Jr.: Brings in one catch in loss
Smith caught one of three targets for a six-yard gain during Monday's 37-30 loss to Seattle.
Kirk Cousins caught a second-quarter pass in the flat and tried turning up field for a first down, but was met with a big hit with Quandre Diggs bringing him down short. The game snapped a five-game streak in which the rookie tight end had caught at least three passes per game -- most of those games ending with minimal yardage. He should get back on track Sunday against the Lions, a team he set or tied season highs against with five catches, six targets and 60 yards in Week 7.
