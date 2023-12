Smith failed to draw a single target in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Colts.

Smith played just eight of the Bengals 60 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow tight ends Drew Sample (40), Mitchell Wilcox (22) and Tanner Hudson (14). The veteran's 12 percent snap share was his lowest of the season, and he was held without a target for the second straight week. Smith remains far off the fantasy radar as the Bengals are set to host the Vikings in Week 15.