Badet was helped off the field by trainers during Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Badet appeared to have taken a blow to the head before being helped off the field, so he may need to clear the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning to practice during the upcoming week. The reserve wide receiver is likely a longshot to make the Vikings' 53-man roster, so he'll look to return in time for the team's third preseason tilt against the Seahawks on Friday.