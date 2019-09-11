Doctson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Doctson was inactive Week 1 due to a coach's decision and is now managing a hamstring injury. The 2016 first-round pick is working to climb Minnesota's depth chart and earn a role behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. His chances of suiting up versus the Packers on Sunday are unclear.

