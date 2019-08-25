Vikings' Kaare Vedvik: Misses both field goal attempts
Vedvik missed both his field goal attempts in Saturday's win over Arizona, from 43 and 54 yards.
It doesn't sound like Vedvik is going to win Minnesota's place kicking role, but he could still emerge as the team's punter. It's still possible he could emerge with both jobs, but that seems like a long shot. Still, Minnesota's kicking situation is unsettled heading into the final preseason week.
