The Vikings selected Drake-Rodriguez in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Drake-Rodriguez is pretty far off the prospect radar, but the TAMU-Commerce product caught the attention of the Vikings in the seventh round, presumably as a potential rotational defensive tackle. His 5.0-second pro-day 40 time implies slightly above average burst for a defensive tackle, but after playing at such a low level of competition it's difficult to tell where Drake-Rodriguez's skill level might be.