Vince Wilfork: Will retire
Wilfork announced his retirement Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There had been leaked reports of Wilfork's retirement plans for several months now but it's finally official. Over his 13-year career, Wilfork recorded 16 sacks and over 550 tackles. He is widely regarded as one of the most dominating interior defensive lineman of his generation.
