Wilfork announced his retirement Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There had been leaked reports of Wilfork's retirement plans for several months now but it's finally official. Over his 13-year career, Wilfork recorded 16 sacks and over 550 tackles. He is widely regarded as one of the most dominating interior defensive lineman of his generation.

