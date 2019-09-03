Valentine (undisclosed) was waived from Arizona's injured reserve Friday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

The nature of Valentine's injury is still unknown. The 25-year-old originally signed with Arizona in mid-December, but now will have to focus on getting healthy and finding a new opportunity elsewhere.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week