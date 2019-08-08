Valentine (unsclosed) was placed on the waived/injured list by the Cardinals on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction page.

It's unclear how Valentine picked up the injury, or how serious the ailment is. The Nebraska product was slated to be a depth lineman for the Cardinals, so it won't be a huge loss. Assuming he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve while staying on Arizona's roster.

