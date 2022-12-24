Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR

Lockett (hand) is out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, DK Metcalf could be even busier than usual as Seattle's top wideout, while Marquise Goodwin (ankle/wrist) is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver assuming he plays through his injuries as expected.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. With Jarvis Landry (ankle) now on injured reserve as well, Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith are set to serve as New Orleans' top two wideouts versus Cleveland.

Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Johnson (toe) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Johnson is sidelined, rookie George Pickens would be in line for a No. 1 receiver role versus Las Vegas, with Steven Sims likely to bump up to the No. 2 role and tight end Pat Freiermuth also likely to absorb some extra targets.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (knee) remains out for Saturday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are set to serve as San Francisco's top two wideouts, but both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should both continue to benefit as well.

Treylon Burks Tennessee Titans WR

Burks (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans despite practicing in full all week. If Burks is sidelined for a third straight game, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo should once again be in line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes while working with rookie Malik Willis at quarterback in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Sutton were to sit out, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain and Jalen Virgil would be in line to work behind top target Jerry Jeudy.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Brown doesn't suit up, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch would all bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, with the entire group set to operate with Trace McSorley under center in place of Colt McCoy (concussion).

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Saturday reports, Meyers is expected to play and could be in line for some extra targets with DeVante Parker (concussion) ruled out for a second straight game.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are set to serve as New England's top three wideouts versus Cincinnati.

Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots WR

Thornton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Thornton can't play, Kendrick Bourne will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role with DeVante Parker (concussion) already ruled out.

Ben Skowronek Los Angeles Rams WR

Skowronek (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should bump to the No. 3 role.

Jarvis Landry New Orleans Saints WR

Landry (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season. With Chris Olave (hamstring) also unavailable for Saturday's game against the Browns, Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith are in line to serve as the top two receivers versus Cleveland.

Chase Claypool Chicago Bears WR

Claypool (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. In his likely absence and the confirmed one for Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis are set to serve as the top two wideouts for Justin Fields versus Buffalo in what could be blizzard-like conditions.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans despite finishing the week with two full practices. As per early Saturday reports, Cooks is expected to suit up and could be in for extra targets with Nico Collins (foot) now on injured reserve.

Nico Collins Houston Texans WR

Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. Brandin Cooks (calf) should see even more targets as the top wideout, while Chris Moore (foot) and Phillip Dorsett are set to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, when available.

St. Brown (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Chase Claypool (knee) also listed as doubtful, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis set to serve as Chicago's two two wideouts versus Buffalo, albeit in a difficult matchup and in weather conditions that are expected to be extremely hostile to the passing game.

Marquise Goodwin Seattle Seahawks WR

Goodwin (ankle/wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs despite downgrading all the way to a missed practice Thursday after logging full and limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. As per late-week beat writer reports, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Goodwin assured him he'd play versus Kansas City, although pregame warmups will likely be the ultimate determinant. If the veteran speedster does suit up, he's expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role with Tyler Lockett (hand) ruled out for the contest.

Chris Moore Houston Texans WR

Moore (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Moore can't suit up, Phillip Dorsett would bump up to the No. 2 role versus Tennessee with Nico Collins (groin) on injured reserve.

Kendall Hinton Denver Broncos WR

Hinton (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain or Jalen Vigil should bump up to the No. 3 role at minimum behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton (hamstring), if the latter plays through his questionable designation.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage, who recorded two touchdown catches in the Week 15 loss to the Bengals, will reprise his role as the No. 3 receiver versus Arizona.

Devin Duvernay Baltimore Ravens WR

Duvernay was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal of his right foot in that day's practice, ending his season. Veteran Sammy Watkins, who'd just been waived by the Packers, was signed on that same day, but Duvernay's downfield role could be largely inherited by DeSean Jackson beginning with Saturday's game versus the Falcons.

Mike Strachan Indianapolis Colts WR

Strachan (concussion) is questionable heading into Saturday's final practice of the week ahead of Monday night's game versus the Chargers. If Strachan can't suit up, Ashton Dulin could see an additional target or two as the No. 4 receiver.

River Cracraft Miami Dolphins WR