Compton (ankle) and the Saints have come to terms on an injury settlement per the NFL's official transaction log.

Compton suffered an ankle injury in the Saints' preseason finale. He was subsequently waived with an injury designation. From there, he went unclaimed and reverted to the team's injured reserve. He is now free to look for a new destination once his health allows it.

