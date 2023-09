Compton announced his retirement via his personal Twitter feed Sunday.

Compton last suited up with the Raiders in 2021 and spent the second half of the 2022 campaign on the Falcons' practice squad. However, the 33-year-old will elect to call it a career after spending nine years in the NFL. He totaled 358 tackles (210 solo), including a sack, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and 12 pass defenses.