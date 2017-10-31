Redmond (ankle) was released from injured reserve by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Redmond miss the entire 2016 season with an ankle injury and when he still wasn't ready for Week 1 of the 2017 season, the 49ers decided to place the cornerback on injured reserve again. However, since two months have now passed, Redmond may be closer to taking the field and could draw interest from teams battling secondary injuries.