Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting between pipes Tuesday
Dubnyk will get the call in the crease for Tuesday's road contest in Toronto, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk was removed from his last start Saturday after letting in five goals on 23 shots, and he's started the season off about as poorly as possible. It's worth noting that the Wild have faced some tough competition along the way, but Tuesday against a Toronto team averaging four goals per game will be no exception, so Dubnyk will need to step up his game to earn his first victory of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.