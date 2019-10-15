Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting between pipes Tuesday

Dubnyk will get the call in the crease for Tuesday's road contest in Toronto, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk was removed from his last start Saturday after letting in five goals on 23 shots, and he's started the season off about as poorly as possible. It's worth noting that the Wild have faced some tough competition along the way, but Tuesday against a Toronto team averaging four goals per game will be no exception, so Dubnyk will need to step up his game to earn his first victory of 2019-20.