Dubnyk (not injury related) has come off the COVID-19 protocols list, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Dubnyk stepped on the ice Monday since coming off the list, but he was not active for Colorado's 4-1 win over St. Louis in Game 1 of their playoff series. For now, Jonas Johansson is backing up Philipp Grubauer.
