Dubnyk will work as the backup for Sunday's Game 4 in St. Louis after being scratched for the first three games, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Philipp Grubauer will remain the starter, but Dubnyk will likely become the primary backup moving forward now that he's gotten up to speed following a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. Dubnyk's return will push Jonas Johansson back into a reserve role.
