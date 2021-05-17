Dubnyk (not injury related) was able to participate in practice Monday, suggesting that he has cleared COVID-19 protocols.
Dubnyk still isn't expected to dress for Monday's series opener against St. Louis, but his return to practice will give him a shot at suiting up for Game 2 if he's able to get back up to game speed quickly. The backup goalie's last game action came on May 1.
