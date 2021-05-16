Dubnyk (COVID-19 protocols) still isn't practicing Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Dubnyk's inability to practice suggests he won't be available for Monday's Game 1 against the Blues. Jonas Johansson should continue to back up Philipp Grubauer until Dubnyk works himself back into game shape.
More News
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Expected to practice Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Tests positive for virus•
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Placed on COVID list•
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Defeats former teammates•
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Devan Dubnyk: Outplayed in loss•