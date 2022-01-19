Dubnyk was released from his professional tryout offer with AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Dubnyk went 2-2-0 while posting a sub-par 3.55 GAA and .869 save percentage through four appearances with Charlotte during his PTO, which clearly wasn't good enough for the veteran netminder to earn a two-way deal with the Hurricanes. Dubnyk's days in the NHL may have come to an end.