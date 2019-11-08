Red Wings' Jonathan Bernier: Gets starting nod
Bernier will defend the blue paint during Friday's home matchup with the Bruins, MLive.com's Ansar Khan reports.
Bernier has struggled this season, posting a 2-4-1 record while registering a sub-par 3.51 GAA and .887 save percentage through his first nine appearances. The 31-year-old backstop will look to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a Boston team that's gone 6-1-0 in its last seven games.
