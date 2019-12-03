Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Wins third straight
Subban stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
After going winless in six straight appearances to start the season, Subban finally appears to be turning the corner. Monday's win was his third in a row, and he's held the opponent to just one goal in each of the last two. With Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) away from the team, Subban is making the most of his opportunities to carry the load for Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Starting against Blueshirts•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stellar showing against 'Yotes•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: In net Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Logs elusive first victory•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Right back in there Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Still winless in 2019-20•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.