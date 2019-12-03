Subban stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

After going winless in six straight appearances to start the season, Subban finally appears to be turning the corner. Monday's win was his third in a row, and he's held the opponent to just one goal in each of the last two. With Marc-Andre Fleury (personal) away from the team, Subban is making the most of his opportunities to carry the load for Vegas.