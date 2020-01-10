Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Saturday
Dell will defend the cage against the Stars at home Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dell is coming off a 30-save win over the Blue Jackets, which was clearly enough to convince coach Bob Boughner to give him another game between the pipes. The Alberta native is 3-1-1 in his last five contests with a 2.18 GAA. If the 30-year-old continues to outplay Martin Jones, he could be in line for the No. 1 gig.
