Anderson (shoulder) won't play Saturday against the Sabres, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Anderson practiced for the first time since mid-December on Thursday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but he'll be forced to miss at least one more contest due to his shoulder injury. The 25-year-old winger is on injured reserve, so news of his activation will precede his return to the lineup.

