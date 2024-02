Anderson had an assist, three shots, one block and two hits over 14:50 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson's attempt was stopped by Jonathan Quick, but the Rangers left Jake Evans all alone in front, and he backhanded the rebound past the goalie to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was Anderson's second assist in as many games, both on tallies by Evans. With just seven goals and 15 points through 50 games, Anderson is seriously underperforming this season.