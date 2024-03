Anderson had an assist, two hits and a five-minute fighting major in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

Anderson and Luke Schenn dropped the gloves early in the second period -- Schenn won on decision -- and later that period assisted on Montreal's first goal. Anderson has points in two straight but just 18 overall in 58 games. On another team, that may not warrant top-six status and a spot on the power play, but that's where the Canadiens are right now.