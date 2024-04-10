Anderson scored a goal, went plus-1 and logged one hit in 14:15 of ice time in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Philadelphia.

Anderson scored an ugly one to make it 5-0 in the second period, shoving a puck into the crease which trickled past Samuel Ersson while being hooked down by Philadelphia's Nick Seeler on a partial breakaway. The goal snapped a 15-game pointless streak for Anderson, who now has just nine tallies and 10 assists through 74 games on the year. He'll remain a fringe fantasy option at best in most formats in 2024-25.