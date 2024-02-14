Anderson had an assist, one shot on net and two hits over 13:28 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.

Anderson had the secondary helper on Jake Evans' tally early in the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. It was just the second point in eight games for Anderson since returning from a lower-body injury. He's back on the second line following a brief spell on the top line. The Canadiens desperately need depth scoring, and Anderson was expected to provide it. The 29-year-old forward has just seven goals and seven assists through 49 games.