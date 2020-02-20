Flyers' Carter Hart: Between pipes Saturday
Hart will tend the twine in Saturday's home clash with Winnipeg, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart will get the night off Thursday before returning to the crease for Saturday's tilt. Since returning from a nine-game stint on the shelf, the 21-year-old is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .928 save percentage in four appearances. Heading down the stretch, Hart may need to split time with Brian Elliott.
