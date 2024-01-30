Hart (personal) has been directed to surrender to London, Ontario police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a 2018 Hockey Canada event, TSN reports.

Per TSN, Hart and four other individuals, including three NHL players, are expected to surrender before the London Police Service holds a press conference Monday to provide a public update on the case. The five individuals are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a London hotel on June 19, 2018 following a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event. Hart remains on an indefinite leave of absence from the Flyers.