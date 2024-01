Hart stopped 28 of 30 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hart was sharp Monday, blanking St. Louis in the opening period before allowing just two goals over the final two frames en route to his third win in four starts. The 25-year-old netminder is now 12-8-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.94 GAA on the season. Hart will likely be back between the pipes at home Thursday against the Stars.