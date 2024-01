The Flyers announced Tuesday that Hart has been granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

Hart has a 12-9-3 record this season with one shutout, a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 26 appearances. Philadelphia brought up Cal Petersen from AHL Lehigh Valley to serve as Samuel Ersson's backup against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Ersson will likely see the bulk of the starts for the Flyers until Hart returns.