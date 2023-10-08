Chicago released Bjork on Sunday from his professional tryout agreement and assigned him to AHL Rockford, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Bjork agreed to a one-year, AHL deal with the IceHogs in August after he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks in June. The 27-year-old forward picked up two goals, eight points and 15 shots on net in 14 games last season between Buffalo and Chicago.