Bjork (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Bjork, who has been out since March 10, has three assists and five shots on goal in four appearances with the Blackhawks this season. He will replace Buddy Robinson, who has been returned to AHL Rockford, in the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Won't make initial trip•
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Not playing Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Sustains injury Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Contributes three helpers Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Rises to top level•
-
Blackhawks' Anders Bjork: Dealt to Chicago•