Bjork is not expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Bjork will be a free agent Saturday. The 26-year-old winger has seen NHL time in each of the last six seasons. He produced eight points in 14 games between the Blackhawks and the Sabres last year, but he may still have to settle for a two-way contract ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
