Anders Lindback: Headed overseas
Lindback signed a one-year contract with HC Davos (Switzerland) on Saturday.
Lindback returned from Europe ahead of the 2017-18 campaign with the hopes of breaking into the Predators' roster, but instead spent the entire season -- excluding a few call-ups in which he never saw the ice -- in the minors with AHL Milwaukee. A strong year from youngster Juuse Saros as the No. 2 behind Pekka Rinne made the veteran Lindback expendable. At this point, it seems unlikely the Swede will get another shot to return to North America. If this is the end of his NHL career, Lindback will retire having played 130 games in which he posted a 45-58-8 record with three shutouts and a .904 save percentage.
