Lindback was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

This is now the third time this season that Lindback has been yo-yo'd between the AHL and NHL in order to give No. 2 goaltender Jusse Saros an opportunity to stay fresh by starting games in the minors. There's no reason to give Lindback any fantasy lineup consideration unless he's recalled in the event of an injury to the netminders ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.