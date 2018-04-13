Predators' Anders Lindback: Promoted to NHL
Lindback was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, tsn reports.
Lindback won't be much more than a practice goalie, as the Predators will likely allow starter Pekka Rinne to skip practices and game-day skates in order to keep him fresh for postseason contests. With the Admirals, the 29-year-old Lindback posted a 31-20-2 record, along with a .908 save percentage -- not exactly numbers to instill confidence in the coaching staff if the netminder needed to suit up.
