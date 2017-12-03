Lindback was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday, per the league's transactions page.

The big Swede is currently in his second stint with the Nashville organization, though it doesn't seem as though he's being given serious consideration for playing time this time around. Lindback's recall was made for the sole reason of giving the franchise's No. 2 goaltender Juuse Saros a chance to see game action in the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories