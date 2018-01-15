Lindback was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Lindback's promotion came during the Predators' bye week, in order to get No. 2 Juuse Saros some action in the minors. The 27-year-old Lindback enjoyed the benefit of a week of rest and will return to the Admirals, for whom he has posted a 17-6-0 record with a .920 save percentage.