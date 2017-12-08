Predators' Anders Lindback: Back in NHL
Lindback was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
The Swedish netminder hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season with Arizona, but the Predators continue to rotate him with Juuse Saros to keep his conditioning at an acceptable level and benefit from hanging around NHL talent in practice from time-to-time. Obviously he has no fantasy value unless something were to happen to star goalie Pekka Rinne.
More News
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Heading back to AHL•
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Recalled from minors•
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Shipped back to Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Called up from minors•
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Reassigned to minors•
-
Predators' Anders Lindback: Gets Sunday's starting nod•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...