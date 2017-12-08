Lindback was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

The Swedish netminder hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2015-16 season with Arizona, but the Predators continue to rotate him with Juuse Saros to keep his conditioning at an acceptable level and benefit from hanging around NHL talent in practice from time-to-time. Obviously he has no fantasy value unless something were to happen to star goalie Pekka Rinne.