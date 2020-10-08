Englund was not given a qualifying offer by the Senators and will become a UFA on Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Englund already signed in Sweden on Sept. 20, but this move by the Senators indicates they're not interested in retaining the blueliner's rights. It's likely that the earliest Englund shows up in North America again will be 2021-22.
More News
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Signs in Sweden•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Reaches hiatus after slow start•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Bags helper Wednesday•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Promoted from minors•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Sent back to AHL•
-
Senators' Andreas Englund: Summoned to The Show•